Aladdin Reaches Market Cap of $11.83 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Aladdin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, TOPBTC and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Aladdin has a market capitalization of $11.83 million and $2.38 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,382.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.01764639 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.02980920 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00696136 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00727757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00064088 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00455808 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009197 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,627,141,506 tokens. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, TOPBTC, CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

