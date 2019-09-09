Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Given a $180.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $180.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $157.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.12.

ALXN traded up $3.56 on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,973,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,407. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $141.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,873.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 159,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 134,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

