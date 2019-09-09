Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Raised to C$13.50

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 459,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 28.34. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$12.57 and a 12 month high of C$17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$459.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

