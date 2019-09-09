Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Desjardins upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.70.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$85.42 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$60.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion and a PE ratio of 26.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

