Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALIM. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

Shares of ALIM opened at $0.36 on Thursday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 252,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

