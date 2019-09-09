Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 4.6%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) shot up 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.28, 235,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 524,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkaline Water by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alkaline Water by 23.8% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkaline Water by 50.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the period.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

