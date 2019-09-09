Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total transaction of $317,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at $569,450.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,922,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,122 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the first quarter valued at $220,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 215,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 664,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,453. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. Allegion has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.