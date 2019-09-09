AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Sells 950 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,082,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,785,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 63,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.92.

BABA traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $176.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,583,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,092,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $129.77 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.65 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.