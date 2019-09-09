Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.20 ($50.23).

Several brokerages recently commented on ALO. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of EPA:ALO traded up €39.51 ($45.94) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €39.51 ($45.94). The stock had a trading volume of 754,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.45). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.01.

About Alstom

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

