Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies to “Neutral”

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.74.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,987,922. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.03. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.38. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Altria Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Altria Group by 73.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.