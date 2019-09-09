Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Roth Capital Analysts

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) received a $31.00 target price from analysts at Roth Capital in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMRN. BidaskClub lowered Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Swann began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.27. 5,341,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,205,606. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46. Amarin has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 111.75% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. The company’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $983,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 659,202 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,754 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,902 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after acquiring an additional 904,624 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 12.3% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.