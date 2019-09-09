Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Raised by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.8% of Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $106,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 98,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $187,387,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,197,637.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,792.10, for a total transaction of $4,480,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,921,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,714 shares of company stock worth $51,174,807. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price target (down previously from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,259.84.

Shares of AMZN traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,831.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,756,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $910.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,834.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,830.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

