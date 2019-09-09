American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Citigroup

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Eagle Outfitters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered American Eagle Outfitters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.27.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $16.00 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 6.40%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,590 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 223,029 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 31.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

