American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16,538.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 979,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,819,000 after buying an additional 973,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,942,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,292,000 after acquiring an additional 438,632 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,189,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,346,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 969,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,341,000 after purchasing an additional 266,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NYSE AEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,994. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $400,016.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.