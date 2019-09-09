American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Tiverton Asset Management LLC

Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Tiverton Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 3,353.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.41. 2,888,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,949. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $12.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. William Blair raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American International Group to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

In other American International Group news, CEO Seraina Macia sold 7,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,055 shares in the company, valued at $619,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

