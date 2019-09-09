American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) is Wallington Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 4.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in American Tower by 136.6% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 20,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 278,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,321.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $11,568,013.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,491. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $140.40 and a 12 month high of $242.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.26.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.87.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

