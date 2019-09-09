American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) is Impax Asset Management Group plc’s 4th Largest Position

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,193,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 206,695 shares during the period. American Water Works accounts for about 3.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $254,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,993,000 after purchasing an additional 234,206 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,759,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,087,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Water Works by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,668,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,443,000 after acquiring an additional 122,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

AWK traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,420. The stock has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $129.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Walter Lynch sold 6,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $876,694.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,574 shares in the company, valued at $14,413,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total value of $470,570.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,065. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

