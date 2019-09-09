Analysts Anticipate Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) to announce $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Hanesbrands reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson bought 7,100 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,674,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,505,000 after purchasing an additional 300,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,784,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,844,000 after buying an additional 335,912 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 281,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 21,194 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,629,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,752. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

