Analysts Anticipate IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will report $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.44. IDEX posted earnings of $1.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $5.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.87 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of NYSE:IEX traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.93. 363,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,795. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.21. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. IDEX has a 52-week low of $117.72 and a 52-week high of $173.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $14,390,433.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,821. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 16,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.22, for a total value of $2,704,531.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,229 shares of company stock worth $25,975,905 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,223,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IDEX by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,826,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,210,000 after buying an additional 93,320 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 300.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 54,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

