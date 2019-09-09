Analysts Anticipate Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.13. Redfin posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Redfin from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson set a $16.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Redfin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,438. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.47.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,719.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 112,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,964,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 160,250 shares of company stock worth $2,848,874. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 90.9% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 148.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

