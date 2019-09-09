Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to Announce $1.96 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. American Tower reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.81 to $7.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on American Tower to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.87.

In related news, Director Craig Macnab sold 5,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $1,342,163.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,321.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $11,568,013.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,440,379.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,354 shares of company stock valued at $28,232,160. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $8.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $224.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,828,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,491. The firm has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.06. American Tower has a twelve month low of $140.40 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

