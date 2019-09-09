Analysts Expect Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.66. Bank of America reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,669,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,524,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $261.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.66 and a twelve month high of $31.37.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $63,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CNB Bank increased its position in Bank of America by 188.4% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the first quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

