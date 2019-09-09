Analysts Expect Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.19. Bassett Furniture Industries reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bassett Furniture Industries.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 249.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSET traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 42,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

