Analysts Expect Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.10. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $25.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiesta Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 386.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The stock had a trading volume of 12,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of -0.09. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

