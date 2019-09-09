Analysts Expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.16 Million

Equities analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $137.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.92 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $127.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $535.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.00 million to $543.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $548.57 million, with estimates ranging from $532.87 million to $564.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

In related news, insider Neil H. Shah bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,741.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil H. Shah bought 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,409,592.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,034 shares of company stock valued at $574,415. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 121.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

HT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.48. 288,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,736. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $554.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

