Analysts Expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Mobileiron reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOBL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 45,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $281,806.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,506.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileiron during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mobileiron by 78.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mobileiron by 519.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Mobileiron in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Mobileiron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $7.21. 117,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,431. The firm has a market cap of $770.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

