Analysts Expect Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) to Post $0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Zendesk reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.33. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $194.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZEN shares. UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.09.

In related news, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $66,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $140,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,847.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,311 shares of company stock valued at $20,412,108 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Funds LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,715,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Zendesk by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 350,124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 232,866 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

ZEN stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 821,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,922. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.43 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

