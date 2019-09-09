Analysts Set Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Price Target at $104.05

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.05.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1,292.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,745,000 after buying an additional 1,526,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 68.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,590,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,463,000 after buying an additional 1,461,054 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 26.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310,173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,639,000 after buying an additional 489,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,197,317,000 after acquiring an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,038 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,795. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.40%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

