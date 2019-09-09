Analysts Set Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price at $39.00

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub lowered Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

CMTL traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 91,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,424. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $667.17 million, a PE ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecomm. by 35.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 264,546 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 69,340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.