Analysts Set Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Target Price at $152.08

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.08.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,610.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Earl E. Congdon sold 56,400 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.53, for a total transaction of $9,392,292.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,799 shares of company stock worth $14,586,493 in the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ODFL traded up $2.26 on Wednesday, hitting $167.01. 561,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,218. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $171.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

