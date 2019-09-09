Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Target Price at GBX 190.13

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 190.13 ($2.48).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TW shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Taylor Wimpey to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 167.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.84 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. Taylor Wimpey’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

