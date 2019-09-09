Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Shares Up 5.6%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.81, approximately 153,283 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 197,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVXL. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.33.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,023.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 129,673 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

