Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.33.

AIT stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.35. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.45 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $882.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.72 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $856,856.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,910.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,937,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,051,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 375,980 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $15,373,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,589,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,897,000 after buying an additional 227,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after buying an additional 223,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

