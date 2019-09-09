Arion Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $39,678.00 and $39.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00216358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.10 or 0.01262831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000579 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00088146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017463 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,054,227 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

