ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

ASHTY traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,303. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $79.77 and a 12-month high of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.82.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 28.82% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.