AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (LON:AZN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,850 ($89.51).

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,800 ($101.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 7,800 ($101.92) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,400 ($83.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,479 ($97.73). The firm has a market cap of $96.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,105.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,377.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 71.90 ($0.94) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 1.28%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

