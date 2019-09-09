ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) shares fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.93, 811 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 57,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.16.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATIF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ATIF at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

