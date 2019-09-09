Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Down 53.7% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.10 million and $7.93 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 53.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00216138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.29 or 0.01267595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00088504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

