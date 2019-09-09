Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Receives $24.41 Average PT from Analysts

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCEL. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.63 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Atreca in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.63. 129,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,625. Atreca has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($3.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($2.90). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in Atreca in the second quarter worth about $8,238,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $2,920,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Atreca during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Atreca during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

