Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.38.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.12. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $7.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13,231.97% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8,600.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

