Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Avalon Globocare Corp (OTCMKTS:AVCO)’s share price rose 9.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.16, approximately 112,345 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 368,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalon Globocare during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Avalon Globocare by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Avalon Globocare by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Avalon Globocare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Avalon Globocare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology, as well as rehabilitation medicine.

