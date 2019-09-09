Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Avnet has raised its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Avnet has a dividend payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Avnet stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Avnet to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

