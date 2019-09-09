Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Baidu to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Macquarie set a $131.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day moving average of $135.38. The company has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Baidu has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $234.88.

Baidu declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

