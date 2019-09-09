Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 25,374,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 1.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,019,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 89,515 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 4,927.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,978,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 4.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,782,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 124,519 shares during the period. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded Banco Santander from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE SAN traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 954,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. Banco Santander SA has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

