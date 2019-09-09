Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,132. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.76. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $55.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 167.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 398.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 45.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 337.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 125,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 7.59% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

