Bank of America Reiterates €7.50 Price Target for Nordex (ETR:NDX1)

Bank of America set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Nordex (ETR:NDX1) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($11.16) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on shares of Nordex and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.91 ($12.68).

Get Nordex alerts:

Nordex has a 52-week low of €7.11 ($8.27) and a 52-week high of €15.75 ($18.31). The company has a market cap of $875.75 million and a P/E ratio of -8.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €10.27 and its 200-day moving average is €12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Nordex Company Profile

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It also provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations. In addition, the company offers planning, delivery, installation, and commissioning of various electrical and technical automation systems, as well as the infrastructural measures required for wind turbines.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.