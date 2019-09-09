Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Raised to GBX 660 at Canaccord Genuity

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BDEV. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective (up from GBX 540 ($7.06)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barratt Developments to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 635.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 602.34. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of GBX 430 ($5.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 670.20 ($8.76). The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a GBX 36.80 ($0.48) dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

