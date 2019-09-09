Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

BDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $262.00 target price (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,419. Becton Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.26, for a total value of $347,618.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock worth $4,503,648 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,250,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,631,529,000 after purchasing an additional 131,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,018,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,800,769,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,835,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,453,934,000 after purchasing an additional 842,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,887,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,231,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,095 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,418,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,103,526,000 after purchasing an additional 416,459 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

