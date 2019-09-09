BidaskClub Lowers Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TNAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telenav currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Get Telenav alerts:

Telenav stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.48. Telenav has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.27 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a negative return on equity of 31.39%. Analysts forecast that Telenav will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $423,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,704,186.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 693,085 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,690 in the last ninety days. 24.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNAV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 62.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,779,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Telenav by 68.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,004,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 409,200 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Telenav in the second quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 332.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 238,667 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Telenav by 68.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 233,945 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.