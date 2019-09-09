Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bitauto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. Bitauto posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bitauto will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bitauto.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $406.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

BITA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bitauto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Bitauto by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bitauto by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bitauto by 449.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 9,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 536,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,311. Bitauto has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

